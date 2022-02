U.S. alpine skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin falters again at the Beijing Olympics For a second time, Mikaela Shiffrin did not finish a qualifying run. This time in her signature event: the women's slalom. This follows her fall in the giant slalom on Monday.

