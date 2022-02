Ukraine braces for more Russian cyberattacks, an ex-infrastructure minister says Ukraine has dealt with repeated Russian cyberattacks. NPR's A Martinez talks to Volodymyr Omelyan, an ex-minister for infrastructure, about what makes his country vulnerable to an attack from Russia.

