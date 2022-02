After 1,229 years, a British pub is closing its doors Guinness World Records lists Ye Olde Fighting Cocks as Britain's oldest pub. It's closing because of financial issues brought on by the pandemic. Owners say the pub could reopen under new management.

Europe After 1,229 years, a British pub is closing its doors After 1,229 years, a British pub is closing its doors Listen · 0:27 0:27 Guinness World Records lists Ye Olde Fighting Cocks as Britain's oldest pub. It's closing because of financial issues brought on by the pandemic. Owners say the pub could reopen under new management. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor