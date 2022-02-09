Accessibility links
Why Is the Rent So Damn High? : 1A Rental rates across the country are increasing, and when it comes to whose rent is rising fastest Austin, Texas, is on top. According to Redfin's rental market tracker, Austin's rental rates for new leases rose 40 percent over the last year.

According to online apartment rental site Zumper, average rent increased 12 percent in 2021 and is now at an all-time high. Why are they rising now? And what can tenants, landlords, and policymakers do about it?

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

Why Is the Rent So Damn High?

Why Is the Rent So Damn High?

Listen · 31:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1079645680/1079653594" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

An apartment maintenance man changes the lock of an apartment after constables posted an eviction order in Phoenix, Arizona. John Moore/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
John Moore/Getty Images

An apartment maintenance man changes the lock of an apartment after constables posted an eviction order in Phoenix, Arizona.

John Moore/Getty Images

In 2010, New York gubernatorial candidate Jimmy McMillian honed in on a singlular campaign message.

"The rent is too damn high."

And he may have been on to something. New York City holds the top spot for rental costs — it passed San Francisco last year. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New York City is just over $3,200 per month, while someone in San Francisco is looking at about $2,800 per month.

But when it comes to whose rent is rising fastest... Austin, Texas, is on top. Austin's rental rates for new leases rose 40 percent over the last year, according to Redfin's rental market tracker.

Rates across the country are increasing. According to online apartment rental site Zumper, average rent increased 12 percent in 2021 and is now at an all-time high.

Why are they rising now? And what can tenants, landlords, and policymakers do about it?

Jenny Schuetz, Daryl Fairweather, and Heather Vogell join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.