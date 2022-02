To avert Russian invasion of Ukraine, France and Germany try to revive Minsk accords France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia signed a peace accord several years ago that was never fully implemented. It may prove to be the off-ramp which will end the Ukraine crisis.

Listen · 3:52