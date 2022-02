Black voters in Alabama say Supreme Court decision dilutes their voting power African-American voters in Alabama say a Supreme Court decision dilutes their voting power. Republican leaders say race should not be the predominant factor for drawing congressional district lines.

Elections Black voters in Alabama say Supreme Court decision dilutes their voting power Black voters in Alabama say Supreme Court decision dilutes their voting power Listen · 4:50 4:50 African-American voters in Alabama say a Supreme Court decision dilutes their voting power. Republican leaders say race should not be the predominant factor for drawing congressional district lines. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor