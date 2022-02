Control of Congress is up for grabs this fall. Georgia's senator feels the pressure Democrats like Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock are under pressure. President Biden's approval numbers are low, his legislative agenda has stalled, and control of Congress is up for grabs this fall.

Politics Control of Congress is up for grabs this fall. Georgia's senator feels the pressure Control of Congress is up for grabs this fall. Georgia's senator feels the pressure Listen · 3:43 3:43 Democrats like Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock are under pressure. President Biden's approval numbers are low, his legislative agenda has stalled, and control of Congress is up for grabs this fall. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor