Price hikes of the '70s and '80s color how different generations view the economy now Inflation is higher than people under 40 have seen. But their parents lived through sharper price hikes in the 1970s and '80s. These experiences are helping shape the way both view today's economy.

Economy Price hikes of the '70s and '80s color how different generations view the economy now Price hikes of the '70s and '80s color how different generations view the economy now Listen · 4:49 4:49 Inflation is higher than people under 40 have seen. But their parents lived through sharper price hikes in the 1970s and '80s. These experiences are helping shape the way both view today's economy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor