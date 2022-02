The Russian-Ukrainian Orthodox Church schism continues to anger Moscow The Orthodox Church has a long history in Ukraine, one that is tied to the country's national identity. Some parishes identify solely with Ukraine, while others identify with Russia.

Europe The Russian-Ukrainian Orthodox Church schism continues to anger Moscow The Russian-Ukrainian Orthodox Church schism continues to anger Moscow Listen · 6:36 6:36 The Orthodox Church has a long history in Ukraine, one that is tied to the country's national identity. Some parishes identify solely with Ukraine, while others identify with Russia. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor