Trucker protests over COVID mandates fuel Canada's growing far-right NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Stephanie Carvin, an associate professor at Canada's Carleton University, about what the spreading trucker protests mean for the country's far-right movement.

Global Health Trucker protests over COVID mandates fuel Canada's growing far-right Trucker protests over COVID mandates fuel Canada's growing far-right Listen · 2:14 2:14 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Stephanie Carvin, an associate professor at Canada's Carleton University, about what the spreading trucker protests mean for the country's far-right movement. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor