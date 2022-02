Nathan Chen cements his legacy as the world's best figure skater Nathan Chen wins gold in the men's figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics. He pulled off five quad jumps, and is the first U.S. man to win figure skating's top individual honor since 2010.

