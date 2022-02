21 years later, running back Warrick Dunn responds to autograph request As a kid Eric Emanuele mailed trading cards to NFL players hoping they'd send them back with an autograph. This week an envelope arrived from Dunn. Inside was the signed 2001 card along with a note.

As a kid Eric Emanuele mailed trading cards to NFL players hoping they'd send them back with an autograph. This week an envelope arrived from Dunn. Inside was the signed 2001 card along with a note.