The demand for salary transparency, plus a new fresh prince of 'Bel-Air'

Victoria Walker, former The Points Guy senior travel reporter, didn't think much about tweeting her salary when she quit her job and offering advice for anyone interested in applying. But the tweet went viral and sparked a wider conversation about pay transparency. Sam asks Victoria why she did it and talks with Wall Street Journal workplace reporter Lauren Weber about why pay transparency matters.



Plus, Sam chats with Morgan Cooper, creator of Bel-Air, a new dramatic retelling of the The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Then, they play Who Said That? with actor Jordan L. Jones, who plays Jazz on the show.



