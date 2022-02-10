What We Can Learn About Privacy From Faith-based Apps

For-profit faith apps are rising in popularity and the tech industry is on board.

The popularity of the apps was buoyed by the pandemic. Religious services moved online and people sought out new ways to engage with their faith from home. But that shift has also raised questions about user privacy. People are often sharing and engaging with deeply personal content.Reporter Emily Baker-White investigated the app Pray.com for Buzzfeed and found that "the app shares granular data about the content its users consume with several other companies, including Facebook."

It is common for free apps to profit from sharing their users' data and to be vague about exactly how and with whom they share it, but users feel like Pray.com's data practices are at odds with the deeply personal nature of prayer itself. Jenny, a recent college graduate who prayed about the infidelity of a romantic partner in the app, said "there is an expectation of privacy" among Christians sharing prayers. Sarah, a mother of three who shared prayers about eviction and divorce, said she would consider it "exploitative," "manipulative," and "predatory" if the company used people's prayers to sell them products.

Members of religious minorities have particular reason to be wary of surveillance and breaches of privacy online. In 2020, Motherboard reported that "the U.S. military is buying the granular movement data of people around the world, harvested from innocuous-seeming apps." One of the apps the data was sourced from was Muslim Pro, which "reminds users when to pray and what direction Mecca is in relation to the user's current location."

What privacy expectation should there be for faith-based apps? And how does the movement of religious experiences into the virtual world align with spirituality?

Kameelah Mu'Min Rashad, Alex Jones, Heidi A. Campbell, and Emily Baker-White join us for the conversation.

