Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin got her day in court in 'New York Times' lawsuit Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin testified about the editorial that wrongly linked her political action committee's ad to a mass shooting. The paper's attorneys pressed her on her political rhetoric.

Law Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin got her day in court in 'New York Times' lawsuit Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin got her day in court in 'New York Times' lawsuit Listen · 3:18 3:18 Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin testified about the editorial that wrongly linked her political action committee's ad to a mass shooting. The paper's attorneys pressed her on her political rhetoric. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor