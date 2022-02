Scientist Luc Montagnier, who discovered the virus that causes AIDS, is dead at 89 Luc Montagnier, the scientist who discovered the virus that causes AIDS, has died at 89. His key contribution came at a time when AIDS was mysterious and uniformly deadly.

