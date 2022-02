A look at owner Mike Brown's untraditional approach to running the Cincinnati Bengals NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Cincinnati Inquirer sports columnist Paul Daugherty on Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown's role in the team's 33-year trek back to the Superbowl this Sunday.

