Trucker protests against pandemic mandates are spreading beyond Canada Big-rig trucks and other vehicles have shut down at least three border crossings between Canada and the U.S. The Ontario government is trying to open up the trucker's blockade of a key trade route.

Global Health Trucker protests against pandemic mandates are spreading beyond Canada Trucker protests against pandemic mandates are spreading beyond Canada Listen · 6:10 6:10 Big-rig trucks and other vehicles have shut down at least three border crossings between Canada and the U.S. The Ontario government is trying to open up the trucker's blockade of a key trade route. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor