COVID mandate protests in Canada are starting to effect U.S. automakers NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Cox Automotive, about how the Canadian trucker protests could impact the auto industry — in addition to previous supply chain issues.

Business COVID mandate protests in Canada are starting to effect U.S. automakers COVID mandate protests in Canada are starting to effect U.S. automakers Listen · 5:10 5:10 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Cox Automotive, about how the Canadian trucker protests could impact the auto industry — in addition to previous supply chain issues. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor