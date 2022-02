As states end mask rules, how to make the best choice for you and your family As states begin to relax mask mandates, individuals have to make their own decisions about how and when to mask.

Health As states end mask rules, how to make the best choice for you and your family As states end mask rules, how to make the best choice for you and your family Listen · 3:45 3:45 As states begin to relax mask mandates, individuals have to make their own decisions about how and when to mask. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor