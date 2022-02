FDA to share data on how effective the Pfizer vaccine is for kids under 5 NPR has learned that Pfizer and BioNtech have gathered additional data that the companies say strengthen their case for authorizing the COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than age five.

Health FDA to share data on how effective the Pfizer vaccine is for kids under 5 FDA to share data on how effective the Pfizer vaccine is for kids under 5 Listen · 3:55 3:55 NPR has learned that Pfizer and BioNtech have gathered additional data that the companies say strengthen their case for authorizing the COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than age five. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor