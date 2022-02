Biden cautions Americans to leave Ukraine ahead of any Russian aggression President Biden warned Americans residing in Ukraine to leave, due to an increased threat from potential Russian military actions. There are around 30,000 Americans still in the country.

Europe Biden cautions Americans to leave Ukraine ahead of any Russian aggression Biden cautions Americans to leave Ukraine ahead of any Russian aggression Listen · 3:34 3:34 President Biden warned Americans residing in Ukraine to leave, due to an increased threat from potential Russian military actions. There are around 30,000 Americans still in the country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor