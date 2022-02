Families of 737 Max crash victims want DOJ to rescind Boeing's immunity deal The families of the 346 people who died in two Boeing 737 Max plane crashes want a federal judge to rescind a deal with prosecutors that kept the airplane manufacturer from facing criminal charges.

Law Families of 737 Max crash victims want DOJ to rescind Boeing's immunity deal Families of 737 Max crash victims want DOJ to rescind Boeing's immunity deal Listen · 3:47 3:47 The families of the 346 people who died in two Boeing 737 Max plane crashes want a federal judge to rescind a deal with prosecutors that kept the airplane manufacturer from facing criminal charges. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor