'Top Secret' documents are recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence The Washington Post reports some documents recovered from Donald Trump's residence were marked top secret. NPR's Leila Fadel asks ex-federal prosecutor Brandon Van Grack about any legal ramifications.

Politics 'Top Secret' documents are recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence 'Top Secret' documents are recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence Listen · 3:56 3:56 The Washington Post reports some documents recovered from Donald Trump's residence were marked top secret. NPR's Leila Fadel asks ex-federal prosecutor Brandon Van Grack about any legal ramifications. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor