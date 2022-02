Excitement builds in Cincinnati as the Bengals prep for the Super Bowl The Cincinnati Bengals will be in the Super Bowl for the first time in more than three decades. On Sunday, they'll take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be in the Super Bowl for the first time in more than three decades. On Sunday, they'll take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.