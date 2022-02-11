News Roundup for February 11, 2022

Despite state after state easing masking restrictions in both indoor and outdoor spaces, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to recommend using masks in indoor settings.

The Republican National Committee censured two of its Congresspeople this week for participating in the inquiry into the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol. Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois were accused of participating in the persecution of Americans participating in "legitimate political discourse."

Several states are redistricting ahead of the midterm elections. Republicans have raised objections in New York. Democrats have objected to Alabama's new map. And in North Carolina, the state Supreme Court told Republicans to go back to the drawing board.

Meanwhile, as estimates of the number of Russian troops stationed at the country's border with Ukraine grow, the Russian military is undertaking training exercises in the Black Sea and Belarus, stoking fears that an attack may be imminent.

Protests against the COVID-19 vaccine in Canada have reached a fever pitch, causing Ford, Honda, and Toyota to halt production of their cars in some of their Canadian plants. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the demonstrations have to stop.

