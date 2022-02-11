#2213: A Real Mickey Mouse Operation : The Best of Car Talk Having cemented their reputations as America's preeminent purveyors of questionable car advice, the brothers would occasionally get invited to do the show from some semi-exotic locale like Alaska, Hawaii or even Hoboken. This show has them visiting wonderful Walt Disney World. Between fixing the monorail, cutting the line to Space Mountain, taking some calls and trying to remember where they left their kids they conducted a little tour. What could go wrong? Plenty!

The Best of Car Talk #2213: A Real Mickey Mouse Operation