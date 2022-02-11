Accessibility links
Tuelo takes center stage on debut solo album 'The Life of Margaret Cornelius' Arriving in New York at 17, Tuelo went on to sing backup vocals for iconic artists, among them Hugh Masekela, Angelique Kidjo and Paul Simon. Today, she is finally releasing an album all her own.

Tuelo takes center stage on debut solo album 'The Life of Margaret Cornelius'

Tuelo takes center stage on debut solo album 'The Life of Margaret Cornelius'

The artist Tuelo Minah. Kevin Wenzel/Courtesy of the artist

Kevin Wenzel/Courtesy of the artist

The artist Tuelo Minah.

Kevin Wenzel/Courtesy of the artist
Tuelo Minah's debut solo album, The Life of Margaret Cornelius, begins with a chorus of voices: specifically her sisters' – family is a constant presence on this album. The genre-bending singer grew up in rural South Africa in a household with dozens of people at the tail end of aparteid, before leaving for New York at a young age, 17. Tuelo went on to sing backup vocals for some iconic artists, including the late Hugh Masekela in 2008, a regular gig supporting Angelique Kidjo from 2010-2012, and Paul Simon. Today, she is finally releasing an album all her own.

She's recently moved back to South Africa, and has filled The Life of Margaret Cornelius full of her memories growing up there. All Things Considered spoke to her about the this long-time-coming debut.

You can listen to this interview using the audio player at the top of this page, and find a stream of Tuelo's debut album here.