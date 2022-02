The FDA delays considering the Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under age 5 The Food and Drug Administration is has postponed releasing details about whether two low doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can protect kids ages 6 months to 5 years old.

Children's Health The FDA delays considering the Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under age 5 The FDA delays considering the Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under age 5 Listen · 3:42 3:42 The Food and Drug Administration is has postponed releasing details about whether two low doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can protect kids ages 6 months to 5 years old. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor