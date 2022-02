Remembering tío Mel and tía Amalia, lost to COVID Samuel Lorenzo Jimenez and Amalia Ruiz Martinez, known to their family as tío Mel and tía Amalia, died from COVID-19 in 2020. They are remembered by their niece and Amalia's brother.

