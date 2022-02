Nicaragua has convicted more than a dozen opponents of President Daniel Ortega In trials that sometimes last just a few hours, Nicaragua has been convicting political opponents of President Daniel Ortega, sending a chilling message about free expression.

Latin America Nicaragua has convicted more than a dozen opponents of President Daniel Ortega Nicaragua has convicted more than a dozen opponents of President Daniel Ortega Audio will be available later today. In trials that sometimes last just a few hours, Nicaragua has been convicting political opponents of President Daniel Ortega, sending a chilling message about free expression. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor