50 and fabulous: Kelly Slater beat out a surfer less than 1/2 his age to win Pipeline NPR's Adrian Florido talks with surfing legend Kelly Slater about winning the Billabong Pro Pipeline contest days before his 50th birthday.

Sports 50 and fabulous: Kelly Slater beat out a surfer less than 1/2 his age to win Pipeline 50 and fabulous: Kelly Slater beat out a surfer less than 1/2 his age to win Pipeline Audio will be available later today. NPR's Adrian Florido talks with surfing legend Kelly Slater about winning the Billabong Pro Pipeline contest days before his 50th birthday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor