Our Valentines 2022

Enlarge this image Ian Gavan/Getty Images for ASDA Ian Gavan/Getty Images for ASDA

Every Valentine's Day, we profess our love for our curiosities, obsessions, and the things we wish we'd thought of first. This year our Valentines go out to:

A Bargain for Frances , a children's book starring a young badger that's endorsed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

, a children's book starring a young badger that's endorsed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. How To with John Wilson , a delightfully absurd HBO show about finding magic in the mundane.

, a delightfully absurd HBO show about finding magic in the mundane. Price Discovery , and the joy of watching it in action on an estate auction website.

, and the joy of watching it in action on an estate auction website. Pão de Queijo , a Brazilian cheese bread that's getting one of us through the pandemic winter.

, a Brazilian cheese bread that's getting one of us through the pandemic winter. Who Benefits from Information Disclosure? The Case of Retail Gasoline, an award-winning economics paper by Fernando Luco.

Music: "Sunfresh" "Young At Heart" "Bonito Pareo" "Putting on the Jazzamatazz" "Farewell Love" and "Starry Eyes."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify; and NPR One.

Want economics stories from the comfort of home? Subscribe to Planet Money's weekly newsletter.