Accessibility links
Three's Company : StoryCorps Neil Kramer and his ex-wife Sophia Lansky talk about their unique quarantine experience together.

StoryCorps

Three's Company

season 7, episode 9

Three's Company

Listen · 4:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1080244540/1080245427" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Neil Kramer and his ex-wife Sophia Lansky talk about their unique quarantine experience together.