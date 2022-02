Biden to give Afghanistan's frozen assets to humanitarian aid, then 9/11 victims Scott Simon speaks to Foreign Policy columnist Lynne O'Donnell about President Biden's decision to give half of Afghanistan's $7 billion in frozen assets to victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Politics Biden to give Afghanistan's frozen assets to humanitarian aid, then 9/11 victims Biden to give Afghanistan's frozen assets to humanitarian aid, then 9/11 victims Audio will be available later today. Scott Simon speaks to Foreign Policy columnist Lynne O'Donnell about President Biden's decision to give half of Afghanistan's $7 billion in frozen assets to victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.