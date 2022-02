National security adviser Jake Sullivan told U.S. staffers in Ukraine to get out now A senior U.S. military official gave additional details in a background briefing Friday on the intelligence that led the U.S. to warn that Russia could invade Ukraine in the coming days.

National Security National security adviser Jake Sullivan told U.S. staffers in Ukraine to get out now National security adviser Jake Sullivan told U.S. staffers in Ukraine to get out now Audio will be available later today. A senior U.S. military official gave additional details in a background briefing Friday on the intelligence that led the U.S. to warn that Russia could invade Ukraine in the coming days. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor