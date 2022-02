Is Russia actually planning to invade Ukraine? Scott Simon talks to political scientist Harun Yilmaz, who argues that Russia will gain less by actually invading Ukraine than by threatening to do so.

Europe Is Russia actually planning to invade Ukraine? Is Russia actually planning to invade Ukraine? Audio will be available later today. Scott Simon talks to political scientist Harun Yilmaz, who argues that Russia will gain less by actually invading Ukraine than by threatening to do so. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor