Biden warns Putin of 'decisive' response if Russia invades Ukraine President Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, and the U.S. ordered its diplomats and troops out of Ukraine.

President Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, and the U.S. ordered its diplomats and troops out of Ukraine.