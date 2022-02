An artist's Olympic-themed work criticizes China's human rights violations NPR's Michel Martin speaks with artist Badiucao, whose posters depicting Winter Olympic sports are also a critique of the Chinese government.

Art & Design An artist's Olympic-themed work criticizes China's human rights violations An artist's Olympic-themed work criticizes China's human rights violations Listen · 6:39 6:39 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with artist Badiucao, whose posters depicting Winter Olympic sports are also a critique of the Chinese government. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor