"'Arthur' is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers," [executive producer Carol] Greenwald said, noting that no other United States-produced series had a longer life on the air.

The statement did not offer a reason for the show's cancellation. Ms. Greenwald said that the producer GBH and PBS Kids were "continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways."