Iraq struggles to form government as country faces a series of challenges Four months after parliamentary elections Iraqi leaders are still struggling to form their leadership. Meanwhile Iraqis endure shortages and frustration.

Middle East Iraq struggles to form government as country faces a series of challenges Iraq struggles to form government as country faces a series of challenges Listen · 3:26 3:26 Four months after parliamentary elections Iraqi leaders are still struggling to form their leadership. Meanwhile Iraqis endure shortages and frustration. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor