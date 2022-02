Music critic talks standout tracks on Mary J. Blige album 'Good Morning Gorgeous' Music journalist and Mary. J. Blige superfan Julianne Escobedo Shepherd reviews a few songs from the singer's latest album, Good Morning Gorgeous.

Review Music Reviews Music critic talks standout tracks on Mary J. Blige album 'Good Morning Gorgeous' Music critic talks standout tracks on Mary J. Blige album 'Good Morning Gorgeous' Listen · 5:19 5:19 Music journalist and Mary. J. Blige superfan Julianne Escobedo Shepherd reviews a few songs from the singer's latest album, Good Morning Gorgeous. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor