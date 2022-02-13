The Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl 2022
The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. The final score was 23-20.
The victory gives the Rams their second-ever Super Bowl title, and their first as a Los Angeles team. Their last and only win came in 2000, back when the team was known as the St. Louis Rams, against the Tennessee Titans.
It was a fourth-quarter touchdown with less than 2 minutes left that sealed the deal for the Rams. Quarterback Matthew Stafford's short pass to Cooper Kupp finished a 72-yard drive.
"I'm so proud of this group, just proud to be associated with it," said Sean McVay, head coach of the Rams, in a post-game interview.
"I don't feel deserving of this," said Cooper Kupp, who was named the Super Bowl's most valuable player. "Just don't have words, I'm just so thankful."
