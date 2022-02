German Chancellor Scholz is in Kyiv to meet with Ukraine's president It's the first stop in a trip that will also take Scholz to Moscow. At the same time, the Ukrainian town of Lviv, which is on the Polish border, is preparing for a Russian invasion.

Europe German Chancellor Scholz is in Kyiv to meet with Ukraine's president German Chancellor Scholz is in Kyiv to meet with Ukraine's president Listen · 4:00 4:00 It's the first stop in a trip that will also take Scholz to Moscow. At the same time, the Ukrainian town of Lviv, which is on the Polish border, is preparing for a Russian invasion. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor