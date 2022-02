Seattle Mazda drivers can't change the radio dial. It's stuck on KUOW Owners of Mazdas in Seattle have found their radios stuck on public radio staion KUOW. No one seems to know exactly why.

Owners of Mazdas in Seattle have found their radios stuck on public radio staion KUOW. No one seems to know exactly why.