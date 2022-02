Super Bowl's commercials are overshadowed by the big game and halftime show The Los Angels Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Sunday's Super Bowl. The game and halftime show eclipsed a collection of uninspired commercials.

Review TV Reviews Super Bowl's commercials are overshadowed by the big game and halftime show