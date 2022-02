For second year in a row, a team playing in its home town won the Super Bowl The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, to win the team's first Super Bowl since moving back to the West Coast from St. Louis.

For second year in a row, a team playing in its home town won the Super Bowl The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, to win the team's first Super Bowl since moving back to the West Coast from St. Louis.