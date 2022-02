As COVID-19 cases drop across the country, mandates are loosened The number of coronavirus cases nationally have dropped 75% from the highs of mid-January, and more states are dropping indoor mask mandates. California's indoor mask mandate ends Monday.

Health As COVID-19 cases drop across the country, mandates are loosened As COVID-19 cases drop across the country, mandates are loosened Audio will be available later today. The number of coronavirus cases nationally have dropped 75% from the highs of mid-January, and more states are dropping indoor mask mandates. California's indoor mask mandate ends Monday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor