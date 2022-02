How do ski jumpers stay in the air for so long? Ski jumpers are in the air for about the length of a football field. A physicist explains how they manage to stay in the air for so long, as the Olympic sport wraps up for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Sports How do ski jumpers stay in the air for so long? How do ski jumpers stay in the air for so long? Audio will be available later today. Ski jumpers are in the air for about the length of a football field. A physicist explains how they manage to stay in the air for so long, as the Olympic sport wraps up for the 2022 Winter Olympics. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor