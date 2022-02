Los Angles Rams' Van Jefferson has a Super Bowl ring and a newborn As the confetti was raining down on his team, Jefferson skipped the post-game celebration. He made a quick exit and headed straight to the hospital, where his wife was delivering their son.

Sports Los Angles Rams' Van Jefferson has a Super Bowl ring and a newborn